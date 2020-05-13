Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher Drop NXT Tag Team Championships To Imperium

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network opened with Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. The finish came after Thatcher walked out on Riddle, leaving Imperium to double team Riddle for the pin. Thatcher was upset at Riddle being off the apron earlier when he needed a tag, and at Riddle accidentally knocking Thatcher to the floor when he launched Barthel into the ropes. Thatcher has been teaming with Riddle as his temporary partner after Pete Dunne named him as his replacement while he’s been stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. It looks like the Thatcher vs. Riddle feud will continue as they brawled in a backstage segment after the commercial break.

This is the first title reign for Barthel and Aichner. Riddle and Dunne won the titles from The Undisputed Era back at “Takeover: Portland” on February 16. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando: