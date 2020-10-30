Matt Riddle Tweets On WWE Changing His Name

As reported before here on PWMania, WWE is now billing Matt Riddle by just his last name. Riddle tweeted a reaction to the name change tonight and the negative feedback from fans.
He wrote:
Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to drop Riddle’s first name today. The official RAW roster and Riddle’s profile page have been updated to show the change.
People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 29, 2020