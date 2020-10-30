Matt Riddle Tweets On WWE Changing His Name

As reported before here on PWMania, WWE is now billing Matt Riddle by just his last name. Riddle tweeted a reaction to the name change tonight and the negative feedback from fans.

He wrote:

“People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name [shaka sign emoji] #bro #stallion #RIDDLE”

Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to drop Riddle’s first name today. The official RAW roster and Riddle’s profile page have been updated to show the change.