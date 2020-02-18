Matt Riddle Tweets Response To Randy Orton

As noted earlier, Randy Orton tweeted props to WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and said he previously hated The Bro.

Orton wrote:

“Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also fuck off.”

Riddle wrote back this afternoon:

“I woke up at the crack of noon today and saw this, and I all I could think was ‘Randy is the Coolest! Also don’t smash my head with a chair bro’ #viper #bro #stallion”