Matt Riddle Wants To Finish RK-Bro Storyline With Randy Orton In WWE

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Matt Riddle opened up about his time in WWE, including his thoughts on the abrupt end to the popular RK-Bro storyline alongside Randy Orton.

Riddle said, “I loved everything I did. I wish I would have been able to finish the run with Randy [Orton], with his injuries and then when we first started teaming up, he got COVID and was out for a couple months, he got it really bad. Then with the injuries, he’d have to take weeks off here and there. I was honestly waiting for him to come back…

Like I said, the one that I really wanted to finish was RK-Bro. RK-Bro has some untied ends, some loose ends if you will. It’d be nice to finish that, even if it’s just me getting punted, whatever. It’d be nice to put a period at the end of it….RK-Bro, I’d like to finish that. But if I don’t, me and Randy are still friends. He texts me and messages me all the time, and that feels good enough. So yeah, I’m happy.”



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)