Matt Riddle Wants To Finish RK-Bro Storyline With Randy Orton In WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Matt Riddle opened up about his time in WWE, including his thoughts on the abrupt end to the popular RK-Bro storyline alongside Randy Orton.

Riddle said, “I loved everything I did. I wish I would have been able to finish the run with Randy [Orton], with his injuries and then when we first started teaming up, he got COVID and was out for a couple months, he got it really bad. Then with the injuries, he’d have to take weeks off here and there. I was honestly waiting for him to come back…

Like I said, the one that I really wanted to finish was RK-Bro. RK-Bro has some untied ends, some loose ends if you will. It’d be nice to finish that, even if it’s just me getting punted, whatever. It’d be nice to put a period at the end of it….RK-Bro, I’d like to finish that. But if I don’t, me and Randy are still friends. He texts me and messages me all the time, and that feels good enough. So yeah, I’m happy.”


(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR