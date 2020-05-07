Matt Riddle Works Out At Home, WWE Issues Poll On Finn Balor’s Attacker, NXT Top 10 Moments

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think attacked Finn Balor. As of this writing, 34% voted for WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER while 25% voted for someone else, 23% voted for Karrion Kross, 13% went with NXT Champion Adam Cole, and 5% voted for Grimes.

As noted before, Balor called out the mystery attacker on this week’s NXT episode, which led to an angle to set up a singles match with Cameron Grimes for next week. The mystery attacker was not revealed this week.

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle says pro wrestling is “way cooler” than MMA. Riddle took to Twitter today and posted a clip from a home training session. The caption refers to how UFC released Riddle back in February 2013 after he tested positive for marijuana and failed two drug tests within one year.

He wrote, “Just me being a STALLION, to think I was fired from the UFC seven years ago while on a four fight win streak still blows my mind and I still wonder what if i still fought, where would I be? PS Wrestling is way cooler”

After leaving UFC, Riddle ended up signed to Bellator, but never fought due to injuries, and retired from MMA due to financial reasons. He then won a fight for Titan FC, but was forced out of his second fight with the promotion due to an injury. He started training for a pro wrestling career in October 2015, debuted for The Monster Factory in February 2015, then signed with WWE in the summer of 2018, following successful runs with WWN Live, EVOLVE, and other indies. You can see Riddle’s full tweet below: