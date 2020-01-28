Matt Riddle’s Cryptic Tweet On The Royal Rumble

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter this morning with an interesting tweet on the Royal Rumble.

“This is a pic from this years 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro,” Riddle wrote, attaching a selfie from an empty Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Riddle made a surprise appearance in Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble main event, entering at #23. He was the 18th elimination, tossed out by King Baron Corbin after just 41 seconds in the match. Riddle did not eliminate anyone while he was in.

Riddle and Pete Dunne (The BroserWeights) will be in action on tomorrow’s NXT episode as they face Zack Gibson and James Drake (The Grizzled Young Veterans) in the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

You can see Riddle’s full tweet with photo below: