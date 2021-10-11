Matt Riddle’s Wife Deletes Tweet About Him Moving Away From His Children

On Sunday, Matt Riddle tweeted a photo of himself with Randy Orton from a WWE live event and he included the following caption:

“I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude.”

Riddle’s wife Lisa replied to his tweet and later deleted her comment. Here is what she wrote:

“You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.”