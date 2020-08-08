Matt Sydal Reveals Whether He Would Have Joined The Nexus

Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne in WWE) was asked on Twitter if he would have joined the Nexus. He said he wasn’t asked but if he was, he absolutely would have joined. He said,

“I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked. Beats getting squished in a backstage segment. Where I got whooped take after take after take after take after take.”

I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 6, 2020