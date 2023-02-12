Matt Taven Discusses How Two ROH Stars Leaving Left a Big Hole in the Locker Room

AEW wrestler Matt Taven discussed his time on the ROH roster in the 2010s on a recent episode of The Undisputed Podcast w/ Bobby Fish.

He noted that the departures of Roderick Strong and Kevin Steen left a “big hole” in the company’s locker room. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“That ROH from 2013 to 2015, even 2016, was untouchable. The tag division alone with Briscoes, Young Bucks, [reDRagon], [The Kingdom], Caprice Coleman and Cedric [Alexander] were an awesome team. It’s just up and down the roster, it was so — but that’s what made it so good. You had to compete so hard to stand out on those shows.”

“I think every locker room needs a Roderick Strong. I think when you guys all left, there was a big hole in the locker room just because everyone was so close. Roddy being able to lead that locker room was definitely missed.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: