Matt Taven Says There’s A Lot To Be Told Between Undisputed Kingdom And Young Bucks

AEW/ROH star Matt Taven appeared on the Stick To Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how there is still a ton of story to be told between the Undisputed Kingdom and the Young Bucks.

Taven said, “We’ve also had a lot of good ones with the Young Bucks. That’s something that I’m waiting for one day; there’s a story there that AEW has not scratched yet. The Young Bucks left Ring of Honor in a pretty tough position, and I dare say that there would be no AEW without Ring of Honor, and maybe Ring of Honor would still be going to this day in the form it used to be if the Young Bucks stayed with [the company]. It’s one of those things where we’ve been feuding for almost a decade now, and we had quite the rivalry in Ring of Honor, but the day it pops up in [AEW], we’ve got some bad blood going all the way back to 2018 when they decided to start this whole endeavor. I mean, I’m glad they did because here I am, remember us, remember what used to happen when we used to lock horns in ROH? It’s one of those things where there’s so many teams that we’ve wrestled, whether it was the post-pandemic ROH or back in the day, those rivalries are there to come back up at any moment. We have a history of beating the Young Bucks. Maybe. They’re holding onto some tag titles now, I don’t know. I’m just saying.”

