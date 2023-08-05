Matthew Rehwoldt Comments On Potential Vaudevillians Reunion

Matthew Rehwoldt recently appeared as a guest on the Haus of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, one-half of the former WWE tag-team The Vaudevillains spoke about a potential reunion with his former partner, Simon Gotch.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his relationship with Gotch: “We’ve both talked about this in interviews before. When we were tagging in WWE, we weren’t super tight like some guys, like the FTR boys. Man, they’re basically brothers. Me and Seth [Lesser – Simon Gotch], it was like co-workers. Like, [we] got it done, ‘See you later,’ ‘See you next week,’ whatever it was. We weren’t super tight outside of the ring. So we’ve kind of just done our [own] things. Honestly, nobody had asked [us about reuniting]. We hadn’t even done any meet and greets, any signings together until somebody four or five months ago asked, and I was like, ‘I’m game if he’s game. Let’s do one.’ So we did. We’ve done two of those together, and while we were there, we was chatting it up.”

On a possible future reunion with Gotch: “[I told him] ‘Man, I don’t know. I haven’t bumped in so long. I don’t know if I’m in the right shape for it and everything like that.’ He goes like, ‘Dude, we don’t have to, like, do 20-foot ladder bumps and all this stuff. We can go out there one match at a time. You can have some fun. You don’t have to take any stupid bumps, I’ll take the bumps.’ ”

