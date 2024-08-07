Matthew Rehwoldt Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Shingles

TNA iMPACT color-commentator Matthew Rehwoldt has been diagnosed with shingles.

The former wrestler turned commentator surfaced on social media on Wednesday with some unfortunate news regarding his health.

“Vulnerable post: So it turns out that a 36 I’ve developed a case of shingles,” he wrote. “Yes it’s a condition that’s typically seen in older or elderly people, but has been seen to crop up in younger people more and more lately. It’s a variation on the same virus as the chickenpox, and even though these patches of rash are small, they cause lightning sharp pain at various times throughout the day. I can’t go to the gym. I can’t sleep comfortably . Thankfully, with the help of some doctors that should clear up in the next week.”

Rehwoldt continued, “I’ve been told that stress can be a key factor in bringing this on, so I’m posting this as a reminder of the importance of taking time for self-care and treating your body and your mind, right… physical manifestations will happen if you neglect that. Wellness and balance is key – and even though I thought I was feeling pretty good my body has kept me in check clearly! This is just to say take care of yourself and when stress is really high, please don’t be afraid to seek help!”