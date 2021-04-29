Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Appearance At Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV

During the latest episode of his Maurologue podcast, Mauro Ranallo talked about his appearance at the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV:

“I’ve got to tell you, I had a blast working with D-Lo Brown and Matt Striker and what a match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Unified IMPACT belt-holder Rich Swann in a title-for-title mega main event. A big thank you to Scott D’Amore and all the people at IMPACT Wrestling for making me feel so welcome. It reminded me of, honestly, when I started my career at 16. Yeah, last night reignited my passion for professional wrestling. Very chill, relaxed atmosphere – a lot of support, a lot of respect, and a lot of hungry and determined roster comprising some decorated vets and some very talented up-and-comers.”

“I thought everyone delivered and from what I understand, the pay-per-view is getting rave reviews, and even more importantly, the pay-per-view buyrate should be one of the best that IMPACT Wrestling has done in some time. Yeah, it was great to see so many familiar faces and I do hope to get to do it again.”

(quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)