Mauro Ranallo Departs WWE Again

Mauro Ranallo is gone from WWE. Ranallo confirmed the departure on his Facebook page, as seen below.

He wrote, “I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.”

Ranallo reportedly finished with WWE at some point over the last few weeks, according to PWInsider. One source believes the departure happened shortly after the “Takeover: XXX” event during SummerSlam Weekend. There has been talk within WWE over the last week or so that Ranallo was leaving and/or was done, but details were hard to come by. Mauro missed that NXT Takeover event earlier this month and it was reported that he missed the show because he had to return home to Canada for a family emergency.

There’s no word yet on what will happen to the NXT commentary team, which currently consists of Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Wade Barrett did guest commentary last week, and will return for more guest commentary on this week’s NXT Super Tuesday special. It was revealed today that Barrett is negotiating a full-time contract with WWE to do NXT commentary, and some NXT UK commentary.

It was recently announced that Ranallo will be doing commentary in the 2K WWE Battlegrounds video game with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Ranallo first signed with WWE in 2015 but parted ways with the company in 2017 for some time off. He returned in June 2017 to lead the NXT announce team, reportedly signing a multi-year deal at that time.