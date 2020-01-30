Mauro Ranallo Discusses Corey Graves and Leaving Social Media

During an appearance on TSN 1040 in Vancouver, Mauro Ranallo discussed Corey Graves’ criticism of his commentary back in November and Ranallo’s decision to take a leave from social media:

“It was a blessing in disguise. I have nothing really to say about Corey Graves or anyone else in my professional existence in the sense that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone is able to critique everyone the way they would. I would never do something like that to a co-worker but that has been addressed and if anything, I publicly thank Corey Graves because he was the straw that broke the proverbial back in terms of my social media activity and I will say here and now, I have deactivated all of my social media since November and I would implore everyone (laughs) especially those with mental health issues. Social media is so dangerous to those of us with mental health conditions and I know in the media and our everyday lives now people are being hired and fired by their social media followings or the amount of information they post or how popular they are. I think it’s a disease, so out of that situation with my colleague I am no longer on social media, I will never get back on social media”.

Thanks to John Pollock of PostWrestling.com for the quote.