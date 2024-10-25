Maven Looks Back On Dealing With Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Maven appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to talk about a number of topics, including dealing with Vince McMahon.

Maven said, “Coachman said he said ‘no’ to Vince one time in 13 years, I never knew saying ‘no’ was an option. When Vince said something, it was pretty much law. I got on his bad side one time, and it was right before we were getting ready to go on an extended break. An extended break for wrestlers might be an additional two or three days at home. It was right before one of these breaks, I had an average match. It wasn’t a stinker or a horrible match, but it wasn’t great. As soon as I came through the curtain, he was there. He was there to let me know just how mad he was at me. He told me, ‘During your time off, you need to decide if this is the place you want to be.’”

On the good and bad with Vince McMahon:

“There is that side of Vince, but there’s also the side of Vince where, after a three-year battle with cancer, the night my mom passed, I didn’t get a call from his secretary; I got a call from Vince telling me exactly how sorry he was for my loss. It’s good and bad with the man.”

