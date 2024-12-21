Maven On Backstage Backlash For Thanking Opponents In WWE

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics, including how he got in hot water in the company due to thanking his opponents at the end of their matches.

Maven said, “I got heat for, at the end of my matches, win or lose, in my training, I was taught that as the pin is going you thank your opponent. And a way to thank your opponent can be just whether you’re going over, getting the win or doing the job, taking the loss, you thank them. Why are you thanking them? You’re thanking them for putting food on your table. You’re thanking them for entertaining the fans. You’re thanking them for helping you tell a story. Now I don’t know if I did. I maybe took it wrong, but I was audibly thanking people win or lose. I would literally thanks, thanks, brother, and it was loud enough to where people could hear it. I got an ass-chewing backstage, and people told me, ‘Hey, you can thank them. Just give them the Iggy.’ You know when you’re going up, squeeze a leg, squeeze an arm. That’s a way of saying thank you, and still, to this day, if anything happens that I’m doing in the ring. It’s less these days, obviously, but if I do anything with anybody in the ring, the moment that we’re done, I’m thanking them even in the ring.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)