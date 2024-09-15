Maven On Wrestlers Who Win Matches Not Earning More Than The Losers

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics including how losing in matches has never bothered him because wrestlers who win matches don’t make more money than whoever loses.

Maven said, “This one always cracks me up. I’ve had fans come up to me before and tell me, ‘Yeah, I watched you wrestle, and in the match I watched, you lost.’ Like I give a shit. Anytime they say, ‘I saw you lose,’ I correct them. ‘No, you saw me get paid.’ Al Snow had the best shirt, ‘Pin me. Pay me.’ To have the hero, you have to have a villain. To have a good guy, you have to have a bad guy. To have a winner, there must be a loser. If the guys are both main event guys, there’s no way that whoever wins is just going to make more money than whoever loses. For that reason, this one is most definitely not true. This one is false.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)