Maven Recalls The Rock Showing Him Support After 2003 Squash Match With Triple H

Former WWE star Maven took to his YouTube channel, where he discussed various topics, including his squash match against WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in 2003 and how WWE legend The Rock showed him support afterward.

Maven said, “Following this match, The Rock would actually pull me aside and just voice his displeasure. Tell me he didn’t just appreciate the way I was jobbed out, the fact that I was squashed, and said, ‘Business has to be done a different way.’ He didn’t appreciate, he didn’t like the way Hunter just pretty much used me. I wasn’t in a position to where I could say anything. I was just happy to be on the damn show, but the fact that Rock took the time to tell me, ‘Hey, man, I don’t like what he did.’ Then he told me something. He said, ‘When I come back,’ and I don’t know where he was going, maybe he was filming a movie, doing something, he said, ‘When I come back, we’ll do something together.’ He was, he was trying to make things right. Now, it never happened, and to be honest with you, I’m still waiting on it, but the fact that he took the time to pull me aside, and the mere fact that he was in my corner, rooting for my career, truly meant the world to me.”

