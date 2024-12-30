Maven Reveals Triple H’s Reasoning Behind Their 2003 Squash Match

Former WWE star Maven took to his YouTube channel, where he discussed various topics, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque pulling him aside prior to their 2003 squash match.

Maven said, “Hunter would pull me aside and explain to me, and apologize in advance. He would say, ‘Listen, Maven, normally, I don’t like doing squash matches.’ By ‘squash matches,’ that’s just a term in our business for, ‘I’m going to get every ounce of the offense, and you’re gonna get nothing in.’ The way you build a character, and the way you help yourself is by building your opponent up. If I go out and just squash someone, what have I done? Absolutely nothing.”

On Triple H apologizing to him about the squash:

“So Hunter explained to me earlier in the day, ‘I don’t like doing squash matches. I’m sorry I’m doing this squash match. Normally, I want you to get some offense in.’ On this night, leading to WrestleMania in a few weeks, Hunter was just trying to expand on his heel persona. He had a big match coming up with Booker, and he wanted as many people as possible to hate him, to want to see Booker get the better of him, and what better way to do that than to beat the hell out of the Tough Enough kid?”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)