Maven Reveals WWE Employee Pitched Return For Him

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics, including how a current WWE employee tried to pitch a return for him, but it got shot down.

Maven said, “I ran into a current WWE employee and no, it’s not any wrestler. This employee informed me that they not only went to bat for me, but tried to encourage and tried to suggest possible ways of utilizing me, utilizing the talents that I may possess now. This person told me that not only was the answer no, they were actually shot down mighty quickly. I wish I could say it upset me or made me sad or even disappointed me in some way, but the fact of the matter is, it just didn’t. The one thing I’ve been able to do over the past twenty years is be resigned to accepting the fate that is in front of me, not wishing I could alter or change things that are indeed behind me. I have this platform now and I’m able to still provide some value to a business I love so much. I’ve learned to be grateful and accepting of whatever fate comes my way because honestly, sometimes in life, whether good or bad, sometimes we’re just passing through.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)