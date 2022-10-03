Max Caster Files for New Trademark

On September 28th, AEW star Max Caster filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to register the term “The People’s Choice” as a trademark. The paperwork was submitted by Michael E. Dockins on Max Caster’s behalf.

Here is the description of the trademark:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Acclaimed won the AEW Tag Team Titles two weeks ago at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.