Max Caster Registers New Trademarks

AEW’s Max Caster has filed new trademarks for two terms with trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins. The terms are “Scissor Me” and “ScissorFest.”

He filed the trademarks on March 2. “Scissor Me” is listed as a merchandise item, whereas “ScissorFest” is for entertainment purposes with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Caster’s tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, got the “Scissor Me” catchphrase over on AEW television, which led to them winning over the fans and becoming one of the division’s top tag teams.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday.