Max Caster Returns At AEW Dark Taping

Max Caster has made his return to action for AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Dark tapings at the NOW Arena near Chicago saw Caster return to help Anthony Bowens defeat Griff Garrison.

It’s interesting to note that Caster did not perform any raps during tonight’s return.

The Bowens vs. Garrison match will presumably air next Tuesday night on the post-All Out edition of AEW Dark, but that has not been officially announced as of this writing.

Caster has been out of action since his controversial rap aired during the 100th episode of AEW Dark, which premiered on August 3. The rap was quickly edited out of the episode due to major backlash from fans. It was then reported that Caster had been suspended for two months, but he is already back in action less than one full month later. Caster at one point removed all AEW references from his social media profiles, and there had been some speculation on the future of The Acclaimed, but it looks like everyone is on the same page once again, even though the AEW/Acclaimed references have not been added back.

As noted, Caster will be performing in Chicago at The Bottom Lounge during All Out Week. His show is scheduled for this Thursday, September 2 at 10pm. The event will include the live performance, a Q&A session, and a meet & greet. $20 general admission tickets are still available. The event, which is open to ages 17 and up, is apparently not affiliated with AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Caster and his AEW status.