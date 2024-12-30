Max Caster Reveals What Was Cut From His Rap On AEW Rampage’s Last Episode

On the December 27, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho secured a victory over Anthony Bowens. However, before the match, Bowens’ tag team partner, Max Caster, delivered one of his signature rap promos—but part of it was edited out from the broadcast.

Caster later took to social media to share the full, unedited version of his promo, expressing frustration over the censorship. In his post, Caster wrote:

“Since they cut my rap again, here’s what I said. Whoever decided to chop it up is a huge p***y and has no respect for what I do and no respect for hip-hop.”

Here’s the full version of Caster’s rap, as posted:

“I don’t mess with the Learning Tree

Chris Jericho is so high guys, I think he’s burning trees

He’s getting smoked like a Bidi

Bowens light you up like his name is Luigi

You Better worry bout your welfare

Like you work for United Healthcare

Gimme a hell yeah – wrecking you guys

Anthony Bowens and the Best Wrestler Alive”

The controversial line referencing Luigi Mangione’s alleged involvement in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson appears to be the reason for the edit. While AEW has not publicly commented on the decision to cut the promo, Caster’s post has sparked conversation about the boundaries of creative freedom in wrestling and the balance between edgy content and broadcast standards.