Max Caster Shares Decision To Take A Hiatus And Seek Therapy

Former AEW star Max Caster made his TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory, but his time with the company was short-lived. In his pre-match rap before facing Moose, he referenced the recent missile attack at the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia, which sparked controversy. As a result, TNA parted ways with Caster the following day.

During an appearance at Saturday night’s ACW show, Caster discussed various topics, including his decision to take a hiatus and his plans to seek therapy.

Caster said, “In the span of one day, I started a contract and ended a contract with TNA Wrestling. I put out a statement, I addressed it and apologized to a lot of people, but the one group I didn’t get the apologize to is all the fans. I really appreciate the support, everybody who has reached out after this happened. A lot of people were excited to watch TNA for the first time or come back to the product, and now a lot of people are disappointed that I’m not on the show. Thank you guys here at ACW for welcoming me. For that, I say, I love you and thank you. I don’t know what my next move is. I don’t know where I’ll be, but I will be stepping away from the ring for an extended period of time. I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna go to therapy, I’m gonna get it right so that the next time I’m in the ring it feels like I’m at home.”

You can check out Caster’s comments below.