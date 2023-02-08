Max Caster Starts ‘F**k Jeff Jarrett’ Chant at Chris Jericho’s Cruise (Video), Jarrett Reacts

The conflict between Jeff Jarrett and The Acclaimed is far from over.

A video of Max Caster leading the guests on Chris Jericho’s cruise in a “f**k Jeff Jarrett” chant has surfaced on social media. Jarrett and Jay Lethal were unable to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed in their first two matches, but a third match appears to be on the horizon.

After seeing the video, Jarrett responded with the following tweet, “Grow up @PlatinumMax … My Social Media manager for @MyWorldPod said there were 172 of these videos in my *mentions* — “I don’t block blind, delusional, @AEW sheep; but, there will be payback soon…” ~ TLO ••⛔️WARNING⛔️ Offensive Language ⛔️WARNING⛔️•”

The Acclaimed are scheduled to defend against The Gunns tonight on AEW Dynamite.

You can check out Jarrett’s tweet and a video from the cruise below: