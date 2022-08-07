Max Caster Talks About Advice He Received From Tony Khan & Cody Rhodes, Staying True To His Character

Max Caster recently spoke with All Hip-Hop for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Acclaimed member from the AEW tag-team division spoke about the advice he received from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes that helped he and tag-team partner Anthony Bowens achieve the success that they have thus far in the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the advice from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes that helped the two achieve success: “From the start, Tony was like, ‘Oh, you’re a rapper? Keep rapping.’ I go, ‘Okay, great, and then we did the first [rap], and I got a little bit of feedback from Cody Rhodes, and he said, ‘Be edgy,’ and I said, ‘Okay, great. I’ll do that.’”

On The Acclaimed benefitting the most from staying true to themselves and keeping with their characters: “That’s really been my whole direction for my whole entire career: just rap and be edgy. That’s what we’ve done and I think it’s paid off because the Acclaimed is honestly the most popular tag team in AEW. The most popular homegrown team for sure.”

Check out the complete Max Caster interview by visiting AllHipHop.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.