Max Caster Teases The Idea That He Is No Longer Working For AEW

It was recently reported that AEW put Max Caster “on ice” after one of his recent rap promos from AEW Dark went viral due to criticism from fans.

While there is some speculation that it’s a work, Caster has removed AEW references from his social media accounts and also stopped following most of the wrestlers in the company. In addition to that, Caster is auctioning off AEW ring gear and wrote the following on eBay:

“This set of gear has been worn on AEW Dynamite. I’ve worn this in matches against Chris Jericho, MJF, the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, SCU, & more.

Need some extra $ this month and I don’t think I’ll be needing this stuff anymore… Get it off my hands! Will personalize an autograph on kneepads at request.

Perfect collectors item for AEW fans!

Thanks!”