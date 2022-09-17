Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change

It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.

Before they were introduced, Max Dupri paused after stating that Anaheim is only “stones flow away from LA,” a reference to his previous character, LA Knight. The gimmick switch was hinted at by Dupri one week ago in a video that was published on WWE’s social media account. In the video, he said the line, “You have to go through the day to get to the night, yeah.”

This week’s SmackDown segment came to a close with Braun Strowman destroying Maximum Male Models, followed by a brawl between Strowman and Alpha Academy.

Here are some highlights from the segement: