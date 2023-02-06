Maximum Male Models Added to RAW Roster, Spoiler on Angle Planned for Tonight

Maximum Male Models have been added to the WWE RAW roster.

Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace), and mn.sôör (Mansoor), in which Dupri appeared to be interested in recruiting Alpha Academy’s Otis.

In an update, all three members of the Maximum Male Models stable have been added to the WWE website’s official RAW roster.

Furthermore, according to a new report from Fightful Select, an angle is planned for tonight’s RAW to solidify Maximum Male Models’ move to the red brand. There’s no word yet on whether Otis will be involved, or what plans they have for the group on RAW.

The Maximum Male Models stable debuted on SmackDown in April 2022, led by LA Knight, then known as Max Dupri. The faction was said to be WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s pet project while he was still in charge of creative. Maxxine was later introduced as Max’s sister, but when WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative, Knight left the group and went on his own.

The faction was last seen on the January 20 SmackDown episode, where they were defeated by Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. After Knight left the group, Mansoor, Mace, and Dupri didn’t get much TV time, but they continued to work non-televised live events.