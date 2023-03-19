Maximum Male Models Believe Seth Rollins Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Fashion Hall Of Fame

Even though Seth Rollins will eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, there is a chance that this won’t be the former Universal Champion’s only induction.

On the red brand, Rollins wears colorful, eye-catching outfits that have caught the attention of the Maximum Male Models.

Mace and Maxxine Dupri were asked on WWE’s “The Bump” which Superstar deserves to be inducted into a WWE Fashion Hall of Fame. Mace stated, “If anybody is a style icon kind of on the level of us, it’s really got to be Seth Rollins.”

Dupri agreed, adding that fashion is about taking risks, which the Architect has perfected.

Rollins went viral last month for wearing MSCHF’s Big Red Boots on an episode of RAW.

You can watch The Bump below: