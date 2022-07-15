Maximum Male Models Will Get Over 

The WWE is clearly a youth movement. Many fresh faces are currently maximizing their minutes on TV for a company that gets heavily criticized for not trying to highlight and promote new stars. Talents like Liv Morgan, Bron Breakker, Theory and more are ascending up the card and doing well for themselves. However, there are 3 talents that recently really have WWE fans talking.

Maximum Male Models is a modeling agency led by the articulate and sharp Max Du-pri(formerly LA Knight)! The models in the- agency are the high flying mån.sôör and the 6’7 super heavyweight ma.çé. So far, there have only been 2 segments performed by the trio. Max Dupri has really shined at being the mouthpiece highlighting and putting over the young stars as they walk down the runway. The brash manager speaks with energy and conviction while dialing his personality up to 100.

In WWE, you are better off being an identifiable character. Sure it may be a little corny, but that’s the beauty of it. Pro Wrestling is about the over the top-ness and the spectacle of it all. Additionally, there is a faction that everyone knows of that was also considered a failure gimmick before being given a fair chance. That trio is the New Day. The New Day grew to be one of the best teams ever and consistently one of the top merch sellers.

Moreover, there has been a very polarizing reaction to the faction thus far. It seems like half the audience finds it too cheesy. The other half of the audience seems to enjoy the commitment to the character by all involved. That is a good thing. It has people talking, and if one goes back and watches the segment, they did their job and drew heat.

The next step is to see if mån.sôör and ma.çé can captivate the audience inside the ring with their wrestling matches. A big key for them going forward is not just to be some handsome faces but to be a pair that can show edge and back it up in the ring. It may not hurt to continue gradually adding a few members to the stable. With Max Dupri doing all the talking, the sky is the limit for this gimmick. Admit it; they have titillated the juices of your guilty pleasures thus far.

