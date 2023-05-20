Maxxine Dupri Expresses Her Desire To Be In A Rom-Com Or A Marvel Movie

Maxxine Dupri hopes to be cast alongside Seth Rollins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rollins will play a role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’ in 2024.

In an interview with “WWE Die Woche,” Dupri discussed her own film ambitions, including the possibility of appearing in a Marvel film or a romantic comedy.

She stated, “I would love to be in any sort of rom-com or Marvel movie. I would love that opportunity. Actually, one of my favorite books, who is by the author Collen Hoover, ‘It Ends With Us,’ – they are making it into a movie. Blake Lively is playing the main character and there is a character that is playing a younger version of her. I’m just saying, I think we might be on to something.”

In terms of Marvel, Dupri stated that she does not have a specific character in mind but would like to play a role that is “powerful” and “empowering to women.”

Dupri isn’t the only woman with her sights set on the MCU; Liv Morgan stated last year that she hopes to land a role with Marvel.

