Maxxine Dupri Expresses Interest In A Total Divas Revival

WWE star Maxxine Dupri appeared on the Lightweights podcast to talk about a number of topics, including if she would want a Total Divas revival.

Dupri said, “Of course. That’s why I got into this. That’s what made me fall in love with WWE, it was Total Divas.”

On who she would want on the show with her:

“Cathy Kelley, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton. You have to have to OGs, Nia Jax, Sonya Deville. It would be so good. It would be crazy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)