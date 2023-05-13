Maxxine Dupri Is Ready For Her In-Ring Debut, Comments On Otis, More

Maxxine Dupri recently appeared as a guest on WWE Die Woche for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

When she will have a match:

“I knew that was coming. Let’s just say that I am prepared and I will dominate if I have to. But I’m not gonna get my fingernails dirty on someone who’s not worth it. So, when it is time, that’s gonna happen. I’m prepared. That’s what I’m gonna say. You gotta just stay tuned in but just know that if someone crosses me incorrectly, I’m prepared.”

Working with Otis:

“Working with Otis is amazing. He has the it factor and that’s what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he’s so talented. He has so many star qualities and I just think that with our continued partnership, he’s going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on Raw.”

Otis’ loss to Mustafa Ali:

“I feel like there’s a time and a place for that extra stardom. We know that he has [the Caterpillar]. In that moment, he needed to squash [his opponent] and get that win. There’s going to be a different time where he gets to show off his gorgeous body and beautiful talents. And I’m just saying, if he had immediately listened to me, that match would have ended differently.”

