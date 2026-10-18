Maya World Provides Positive Injury Update

Former AEW TBS Champion Maya World last competed for the company on the September 9th episode of AEW Dynamite. In that match, she teamed with Hyan and Thunder Rosa but lost to AEW TBS Champion and CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone, along with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

Fightful Select later reported that her absence from television was due to a disclosed medical procedure. Dave Meltzer provided an update in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicating that World would likely be out of action for a couple of months.

However, World made an appearance during the WrestleDream Buy-In pre-show on Saturday, sharing a positive update on her injury status. She revealed that she has recovered and is now cleared to return to in-ring action.

Before her absence, World was involved in a feud with Persephone over the AEW TBS Championship, which she lost during the All In: London Buy In pre-show due to interference from a returning Britt Baker.