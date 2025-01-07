McDonald’s, John Cena Enter Into New Deal

The following press release was sent out today to announce a new partnership between John Cena and McDonald’s;

McDonald’s New McValue Platform Is Finally Here

The brand marks the moment by partnering with John Cena and gifting fans millions of dollars in entertainment, lifestyle promos

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 – The wait is over – because savings are here to stay at the Golden Arches. Starting today, customers can get even more than they expect with McDonald’s new McValue™ menu, which features all-day savings, every day at U.S. restaurants nationwide.

Hungry for more? We’re celebrating this major news by partnering with lifelong McDonald’s fan John Cena. From iconic movie roles to impromptu motivational riffs, Cena is always delivering more than what fans expect, making him the perfect McValue ambassador.

ICYMI – the new McValue platform offers more variety, choice and flexibility – for every occasion. Fans can mix and match with the new Buy One, Add One for $1* offer and fuel up for less with the popular $5 Meal Deal**. Plus, we’re dropping even more offers in the App courtesy of McValue – including free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 and a free McCrispy TM chicken sandwich for new App users.***

Local franchisees across the country are also serving up special deals in their communities on fan-favorites like the McGriddle, and App-exclusive offers like 20% off $10 or more**** And they have their own hot takes on which Buy One, Add One for $1 pairings are must-try’s – like Nick Valluzzo in Birmingham who chooses two Double Cheeseburgers every time, or Stephen Patula in Columbus who thinks the two McChicken combo is the way to go, or even Matt Dodd in Louisville who can’t decide between his top three breakfast items.

A Value Champion

“I always talk about ‘earning my sunset’ and there’s nothing like heading to McDonald’s after completely crushing your day,” Cena says. “I’ll admit – it’s tough to choose between some of my favorites sometimes, but now I don’t have to. The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer.”

Cena is ready to show you the McValue ropes – follow along on McDonald’s social channels to see how he gets the most out of McValue and his go-to Buy One, Add One for $1 combo (spoiler: it’s a Sausage McMuffin and Hash Browns).

Unlock McValue Beyond the Menu

McValue at McDonald’s is all about getting more than you expect, so we’re celebrating the launch of the platform by offering fans MORE all month long. During the first few weeks of 2025, we’re partnering with 16 different brands to roll out more than $3 million in promotional offers. From one free month of YouTube TV to 20 minutes of free wi-fi on American Airlines to a Tinder Gold Premium Access subscription, fans can go big with a McValue mindset for a limited time – our treat! Simply interact with McValue ads when you spot them on your favorite platforms for the potential to unlock free credits, upgrades and ad-free entertainment while supplies last.*****

So, if you’re manifesting savings this year, watch out for our content on your favorite platforms and head to your local restaurant to see how much you can get more with McValue, today.

*Valid for item of equal or lesser value.

**Prices and participation may vary. McDouble® meal options may be priced at $6 at select restaurants.

***Local deals & offers will vary, as McDonald’s franchisees are independent business owners who set their own pricing.

****$1 minimum purchase necessary. Offer valid 1x/new App customer

*****Offers and accessibility vary based on individual brand partner.

McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.