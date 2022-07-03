McMahon Family Attend UFC 276 After WWE Money in the Bank, Pat Mcafee in a Neck Brace

Towards the end of Sunday night’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, a number of top WWE executives including Pat McAfee were present.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and SmackDown commentator McAfee were all named and shown on camera. They were seated next to Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s chief business officer, and other notable guests.

President & CRO of WWE Nick Khan attended the event with his coworkers as well, however the UFC broadcast did not feature him.

Vince hasn’t attended a UFC event in public before.

After the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event concluded at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the WWE team left for the T-Mobile Arena. The drive to T-Mobile Arena from the MGM Grand is about five minutes.

To hype Happy Baron Corbin’s post-Money in the Bank attack, McAfee sported a neck brace.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here is footage of the WWE crew shown on camera at UFC 276 Sunday night: