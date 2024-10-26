MCMG Capture Tag Titles In Just Their Third Match Since Joining WWE

Your winners …#andNEW WWE Tag-Team Champions…

The Motor City Machine Guns.

After picking up a win in their WWE SmackDown debut last Friday night, the MCMG duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley emerged to challenge DIY duo Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to determine the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Sabin and Shelley would go on to pick up a win to become the number one contenders, only for reigning champions The Bloodline to come to the ring to confront them.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and after some convincing, made an impromptu match official on the spot between reigning champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and new number one contenders Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

The Motor City Machine Guns would go on to win the match, thanks to an assist from Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso, capturing the WWE Tag-Team Championships in just their third match since joining WWE.