MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 Joppa Results (10/15/22)

RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

MCW Rage TV Championship

Moses defeated Demarcus Kayne w/ Gia Scott to become the new MCW Rage TV Champion

Bobby Fish Defeated Miami Mike Walker w/ Hellfire McQuire

Tag Team Match

Black Wall Street defeated Alex Divine & Angel Alvarado

Last Man Standing Match

King McBride defeated Kekoa with help from Clay Jacobs

FKA Buff Bagwell premiered “Mr. Bagwell’s Neighborhood” with Miami Mike walker & Hellfire McQuire

Women’s Tag Team Match

Leila Grey & Gia Scott defeated Mandy Leon & Ray Lyn

Six Man Tag Team Match

“The Trade” Rob Locke, Myles Hawkins & Brandon Scott vs Alex Shelly, Chris Sabin & Joe Keys

Alec Odin Defeated Tim Spriggs Via Disqualification

MCW Pro Wrestling Championship

Action Andretti defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson to become the new MCW Champion

Watch MCW Pro Wrestling:

Official Streaming Channel MCW Rage TV: https://www.mcwragetv.com/

Official Channel On FITE TV: https://bit.ly/3drCPhV

Official YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3Hvv980