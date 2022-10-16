MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 Joppa Results (10/15/22)
RJ Meyer Arena
1000 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD 21085
MCW Rage TV Championship
Moses defeated Demarcus Kayne w/ Gia Scott to become the new MCW Rage TV Champion
Bobby Fish Defeated Miami Mike Walker w/ Hellfire McQuire
Tag Team Match
Black Wall Street defeated Alex Divine & Angel Alvarado
Last Man Standing Match
King McBride defeated Kekoa with help from Clay Jacobs
FKA Buff Bagwell premiered “Mr. Bagwell’s Neighborhood” with Miami Mike walker & Hellfire McQuire
Women’s Tag Team Match
Leila Grey & Gia Scott defeated Mandy Leon & Ray Lyn
Six Man Tag Team Match
“The Trade” Rob Locke, Myles Hawkins & Brandon Scott vs Alex Shelly, Chris Sabin & Joe Keys
Alec Odin Defeated Tim Spriggs Via Disqualification
MCW Pro Wrestling Championship
Action Andretti defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson to become the new MCW Champion
Watch MCW Pro Wrestling:
Official Streaming Channel MCW Rage TV: https://www.mcwragetv.com/
Official Channel On FITE TV: https://bit.ly/3drCPhV
Official YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3Hvv980