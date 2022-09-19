MCW Ladies Night Results – September 16, 2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results
Friday September 16, 2022
MCW Ladies Night
RJ Meyer Arena
1000 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD 21085

Match #1
Triple Threat Match
Kilynn King defeated Katie Arquette & Zoey Skye

Match #2
Tag Team Match
Amber Rodriguez & Adena Steele defeated Zayda Steel & Portia

Match #3
Trish Adora defeated Dani Mo

Match #4
Ray Lyn defeated Queen Aminata

Match #5
Vicious Vicki defeated Gabby Ortiz

Match #6
Kelsey Raegan defeated. Brittany Blake

Match #7
**MCW Women’s Championship Match**
** 4 Corners Match**
Mandy Leon defeated Gia Scott, Leila Grey & Melina to win the MCW Women’s Title

Watch MCW Pro Wrestling:
Our Official Streaming Channel MCW Rage TV: https://www.mcwragetv.com/
Our Official Channel On FITE TV: https://bit.ly/3drCPhV
Our Official YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3Hvv980

MCW Pro Wrestling’s next event is Saturday October 8, 2022 when we return to Hollywood, MD for more information on either of those events visit www.MCWProWrestling.com

“Like” Us on Facebook Click here—> https://bit.ly/3LfSwoe
Follow Us On Twitter: @MCWWrestling
Follow Us On Instagram @MarylandWrestling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR