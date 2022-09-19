MCW Ladies Night Results – September 16, 2022

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results

Friday September 16, 2022

MCW Ladies Night

RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

Match #1

Triple Threat Match

Kilynn King defeated Katie Arquette & Zoey Skye

Match #2

Tag Team Match

Amber Rodriguez & Adena Steele defeated Zayda Steel & Portia

Match #3

Trish Adora defeated Dani Mo

Match #4

Ray Lyn defeated Queen Aminata

Match #5

Vicious Vicki defeated Gabby Ortiz

Match #6

Kelsey Raegan defeated. Brittany Blake

Match #7

**MCW Women’s Championship Match**

** 4 Corners Match**

Mandy Leon defeated Gia Scott, Leila Grey & Melina to win the MCW Women’s Title

