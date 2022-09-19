MCW Ladies Night Results – September 16, 2022

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results
Friday September 16, 2022
MCW Ladies Night
RJ Meyer Arena
1000 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD 21085
Match #1
Triple Threat Match
Kilynn King defeated Katie Arquette & Zoey Skye
Match #2
Tag Team Match
Amber Rodriguez & Adena Steele defeated Zayda Steel & Portia
Match #3
Trish Adora defeated Dani Mo
Match #4
Ray Lyn defeated Queen Aminata
Match #5
Vicious Vicki defeated Gabby Ortiz
Match #6
Kelsey Raegan defeated. Brittany Blake
Match #7
**MCW Women’s Championship Match**
** 4 Corners Match**
Mandy Leon defeated Gia Scott, Leila Grey & Melina to win the MCW Women’s Title
