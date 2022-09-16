MCW Pro Wrestling Presents Ladies Night Tonight (9/16/22)

MCW sent PWMania.com the following:

MCW Pro Wrestling Presents:

“Ladies Night”

Friday September 16, 2022

8:000PM Bell Time Doors open at 6:30

The RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

For the first time in MCW’s 24 year history we will host an event where every match on the card is a women’s match. A Special Meet & Greet with former WWE Diva’s Champion Melina, AEW’s Leila Grey, Ring Of Honor’s Mandy Leon and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling. Pre Show Meet & Greet stars at 6:30PM when doors open and will last until 8:00 PM. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. There are additional fees for photo opportunities and autographs during the meet and greet.

*Singles Match*

Katie Arquette vs Zoey Skye

*Singles Match*

Killian King vs Vita Von Star

*Singles Match*

Dani Mo vs Trish Adora

*Singles Match*

Vicious Vicki vs Gabbi Ortiz

*Tag Team Match Match*

Zayda Steel & Portia vs Amber Rodriquez & Adena Steel

*Singles Match*

Kelsea Raegan vs Brittany Blake

*Singles Match*

Ray Lyn vs Queen Aminata

**MCW Women’s Championship**

***4 Corners Match****

Gia Scott vs WWE’s Melina vs ROH’s Mandy Leon vs AEW’s Leila Grey

