Meet And Greet Session With Cody Rhodes Set To Take Place Later Today

Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, will take part in a meet and greet session with the fans later today, April 26th, in the Cincinnati area as he will take photos with the fans and sign purchased Wheatley American Vodka bottles.

Meet and Greet with Cody Rhodes, Presented by Wheatley American Vodka

Hey, WWE Universe! Meet Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the Cincinnati area on Friday, April 26. The American Nightmare will be at Kroger at 130 Pavilion Parkway in Newport, Ky., where he will take photos with fans and sign purchased bottles of Wheatley American Vodka.

