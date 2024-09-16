Megan Thee Stallion And Mercedes Mone Had An Agreement In Place Prior To WWE Deal

Mercedes Mone had been hoping to get a match with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion before a deal was reached between the musician and WWE.

Mone told TMZ Sports last month that she hopes to wrestle with or against Stallion. As seen on last week’s WWE SmackDown, Megan Thee Stallion’s song Neva Play is now the opening theme.

Mone and Stallion met at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan, as both were fans of each other. This prompted discussions between their managers about working together.

According to PWInsider.com, Stallion was expected to partner with Mone in AEW. After “the two sides had agreed to do something together,” Mone publicly mentioned the idea of getting the star in the ring, citing previous discussions about the two working together in WWE dating back to 2021.

WWE made the agreement to use Stallion’s song Neva Play, which surprised Mone’s circle. It’s unclear whether Mone and Stallion will continue to work together after the WWE deal.