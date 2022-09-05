Meiko Satomura Match Confirmed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will appear on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

At the NXT Worlds Collide event on Sunday, the NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, successfully defended her title and won the NXT UK Women’s Title by prevailing in a Triple Threat match against Satomura and Blair Davenport. Backstage, Satomura was seen chatting with Roxanne Perez, as can be seen in the video that was taken after the show and is below. She turned her back on the situation and walked away, but then Cora Jade confronted her.

Satomura acknowledged to the cameraman that she was upset about the loss, but that she was proud of everything that had occurred with NXT UK, where she held the championship for a total of 451 days. After that, Jade interjected herself and teased Satomura about her performance at Worlds Collide. Satomura has accomplished a lot in the business world, but according to Jade, there is one thing she hasn’t done, she hasn’t experienced The Generation of Jade. The challenge for a match was declined by Satomura, and Jade questioned whether or not “The Final Boss” is afraid. Satomura then disclosed that she is unable to accept the challenge because she is already scheduled to compete against Perez.

The match between Satomura and Perez is scheduled to take place on the NXT show on Tuesday.

Even though Meiko worked the Mae Young Classic in 2018, the match that will air on Tuesday on the USA Network will be her first TV match in the United States since she competed against and was defeated by Toshi Uematsu on the March 31, 1997 episode of WCW Monday Nitro. At the time, she was only 17 years old.

Here is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s post-Worlds Collide edition of NXT:

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

* JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

* Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from Worlds Collide

Here is the clip of Satomura with Perez and Jade, along with footage from Sunday’s title unification match: