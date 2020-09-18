Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Former women’s champion Melina is set to return to WWE soon. Melina recently agreed on a new contract with WWE, according to PWInsider. She is scheduled to return to WWE TV within the next week, but there’s no word yet on if she will be working RAW or SmackDown.

WWE officials have been interested in bringing Melina back since earlier this year when they tried to book her for the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. That didn’t work out as she was under a deal with the NWA at that time, but her NWA contract has expired.