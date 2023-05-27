Melina Reveals What WWE Told Her During Her Surprise Royal Rumble 2022 Appearance

Melina made an unexpected appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2022, and she recently revealed what she was told to do for the match.

Melina was interviewed for MuscleManMalcom’s “Muscle Memory” podcast, and you can check out some of the highlights below:

What she was told to do for the Royal Rumble appearance:

“They’re like, ‘Okay, you do your entrance, get in, step in, get s**tcanned.’ And I was like, ‘That’s it?’”

Her face-off with Sasha Banks in the match:

“That face-off with me and Sasha. I thought, ‘Okay, well, there has to be some more, maybe like WrestleMania, maybe SummerSlam, because the way the crowd was -– they loved it. Maybe they cut everything out so that we could do something in the future, and then it never happened. And it’s like, ‘Wow, it’s life.’ I accept all the downfalls. I accept when things get canceled and things get taken away.”