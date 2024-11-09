Melina Speaks Out About Rumors She Signed A Legends Deal With WWE

Former WWE star Melina spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics, including rumors she signed a legends deal with the company.

Melina said, “Don’t believe everything that’s on the Internet, unless you hear it from somebody’s mouth. So many, still to this day, a lot of rumors always going around about me. Still not true. Still not true.”

On if she would be interested in signing such a deal:

“It just all depends on what they take away from your life. Of course, there will be more money and this and that. But it’s not about the money for me. It’s about being able to be free to do what I want with what I was blessed with in wrestling.”

You can check out Melina’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)