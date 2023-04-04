Melina Told To Leave WrestleCon Following A Physical Altercation

Former WWE star Melina traveled to Los Angeles this past weekend to appear at WrestleCon but was asked to leave due to an incident.

Melina began her career with WWE in 2004, eventually making her way to the main roster as a manager for John Morrison and Joey Mercury. In 2006, she would become a full-time singles competitor. She left the company in 2011. She has three WWE Women’s Championships and two WWE Divas Championships to her name.

Melina wrestled in the NWA from 2019 to 2021 and made an appearance in Impact Wrestling in 2021. She made a one-time WWE appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2022.

According to PWInsider Elite, Melina attended the WWE SmackDown event on Friday night. She was “acting out in a loud manager, getting into an argument (and according to one person, a physical) altercation.” after returning to the WrestleCon hotel.

According to the report, hotel security had to intervene, and she was ordered off the property and not allowed to return to do her signings at WrestleCon.